Aribo transfer to Nottingham Forest: 'Progressive manager’ Cooper could entice Nigerian to quit Rangers – Campbell

The former Gunners’ player explains why the 25-year-old Super Eagle could likely leave the Gers for the promoted Premier League outfit

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the prospects of working under manager Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest could entice Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo to make a move in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with the promoted side, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace being named as possible destinations.

Reports emerged on Monday that Forest were preparing a bid for the player, and according to Campbell, who managed 228 matches for the Gunners and scored 46 goals, a move to the City Ground could happen since the player will be excited to work under Cooper.

“They [Forest] have a young, progressive manager who has got the club back in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years,” Campbell said as quoted by Football Insider, adding: “Steve Cooper could develop him [Aribo] and that might entice him.

“It is an exciting project at Forest.”

Campbell, who also played for Forest, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion, believes the deal to have Aribo move to Forest could materialise because “it would turn his head a little.”

“With the money we are talking about, I think it might materialise,” Campbell continued. “I think it would turn his head a little. Joe [Aribo] has done really well at Rangers. He is one of the main men there.

“We are talking Premier League football here though. Financially, Rangers cannot compete. That is unfortunately the case. That is the way life is. Aribo has gone up there and won his trophies. He’s had that success.

“Nottingham Forest are a massive draw. It is a beautiful city.”

The Super Eagle was outstanding for the Gers last season as he helped them to win the Scottish Cup after defeating Hearts 2-0 in the final and also guided them to the final of the Europa League where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

During the Europa final, he scored the opening goal for Rangers before Frankfurt equalised to take the game to penalties and eventually won 5-4. In the Scottish Premiership, he managed 34 appearances and scored eight goals.

His opening goal of the campaign came in the 3-0 victory against St. Johnstone on August 12.