Aribo shines in emphatic Rangers victory over Hearts

The Nigeria midfielder helped Steven Gerrard's side extend their unbeaten streak in the Scottish top-flight to 10 games on Sunday

Joe Aribo put in a decent shift and made an assist as thrashed Hearts 5-0 in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

Aribo, who has scored a single league goal so far in his debut campaign in , made his 12th appearance at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

The 23-year-old assisted Ryan Kent to double the Gers' lead in the 37th minute after Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

A second-half brace from Greig Stewart and Christophe Berra's own goal secured a commanding win for the hosts.

With the triumph, Rangers are level on points with league leaders , having gathered 37 points from 14 games.

They visit for their next outing on Wednesday.