Aribo and Balogun start, Zungu on the bench as Rangers clash against Royal Antwerp

The Nigeria internationals will feature from the beginning of the game while the South Africa midfielder is among the substitutes at Ibrox Stadium

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have been handed starting roles while Bongani Zungu is on the bench in the Rangers’ second leg round of 32 of their Europa League game against Royal Antwerp on Thursday night.

Aribo recently recovered from an ankle injury and has been delivering spectacular performances for the Gers since overcoming the problems.

The Nigeria international has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s men this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been handed his seventh appearance in the European competition in this campaign.

Aribo featured prominently in the first leg against Antwerp, scoring to help his side secure a 4-3 victory in the encounter.

The midfielder's compatriot Balogun will also be starting the game and make his seventh appearance in the Europa League while Zungu will hope to come off the bench in the encounter.

The defender has played 23 times for the Ibrox Stadium outfit since teaming up with the Scottish Premiership side in the summer after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Aribo, meanwhile, has been with the Gers since 2019 and has been delivering five-star performances for the club.

The Nigeria internationals will hope to help the Ibrox Stadium outfit progress to the next round of the European competition.

Aribo and Balogun will be expected to get call-ups for Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in March.