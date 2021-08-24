Argentina injury crisis offers Dybala opportunity after brilliant Juventus season-opener

The 27-year-old captained Juve on Sunday, putting in a superb performance, and now has the chance to make up for lost time at international level

Watching Argentina triumph in the Copa America last month must have been a conflicted experience in the mind of Paulo Dybala.

On the one hand, the Juventus forward shared in the joy of an entire nation as Lionel Messi and co. finally broke the Albiceleste's 28-year trophy drought.

But as the captain was feted by his team-mates on the Maracana turf, Dybala was forced to watch on from home, overlooked and unneeded for the tournament after so many international disappointments.

Now, though, he has received another chance to set the record straight. Dybala is back in Argentina's plans for September's World Cup qualifiers, and with the finals in Qatar rapidly approaching, he will be determined to show why coach Lionel Scaloni should not make the mistake of leaving him out again.

In that sense, the 27-year-old could not have hoped for a better performance to kick-off Juve's Serie A season the day before the Argentina list came out.

It took Dybala just three minutes to open his tally for the season, firing past Marco Silvestri with a sublime first-time finish.

Showing the full scope of his undoubted abilities, the Bianconeri's captain for the day then turned provider, releasing Juan Cuadrado to double Juve's lead while still in the first half.

Udinese may have come fighting back to claim a draw, but it was still a laudable display from Dybala, comfortable and thriving in his role as the club's main attacking threat while Cristiano Ronaldo kicked his heels on the bench.

And it is that kind of double threat, both converting and creating chances in the final third, that Argentina will be looking for in September's three matches against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

Scaloni has in turn made it clear that if the playmaker is in form, he will continue to receive opportunities. “He is a player that we like, but the decision comes from the spots being almost full in a positional sense and we had to make a call,” the coach told ESPN back in June.

“Paulo honestly has not been playing these past few months, his club is going through problems to qualify [for the Champions League] and it is important for him to be in form here.

“That said, we will always consider him and we hope he gets back to his best and plays again.”

Indeed, Dybala is one of the few 'outsiders' in a squad dominated by the veterans of July's Copa win. And a spate of injuries means that he has a good chance of not just making the squad, but also playing a significant role in the coming fixtures.

Sergio Aguero and Lucas Alario were both forced to pull out of contention due to physical problems while Lautaro Martinez, who did make the cut, is also in doubt as he is carrying a back injury.

Even Mauro Icardi, who might have hoped Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain would lead to a reversal of his international fortunes and did in fact make Scaloni's preliminary list, is now unavailable after hurting his shoulder while playing for the French giants.

Argentina, then, have precious few options up front going into these latest matches. Messi and Angel Di Maria will at least be fit, if rather short of match sharpness in the former's case; otherwise, Scaloni's options are limited to Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez, Lazio's Joaquin Correa and River Plate youngster Julian Alvarez.

Of those choices, Dybala is probably the closest the coach has to an orthodox centre-forward available, having partnered Alvaro Morata at the weekend, and if he does get the nod it will likely be in that kind of central position that Argentina will hope he can shine.

“What a beautiful happiness,” the player himself wrote on Instagram after learning of his recall. It is no secret that things have rarely gone his way at international level as, pigeonholed at least in part by his resemblance to Messi, he has all too often taken the role of a bit-part player and failed to show the same form which has made him such a sensation for Juventus over the years.

As a result, back home there are no few critics who question his right to command any sort of place in the Albiceleste set-up.

It is now time to bury those doubts once and for all. The talent is clearly there; judging by his delight at returning to the fray, there is no lack of motivation.

Dybala now goes back to an Argentina team that is on top of the world following their summer heroics, and there is no reason he cannot be a part of that moving forward – but he must first show Scaloni and his nation why he deserves to be there.