Araujo signs new Barcelona contract that includes €1 billion release clause as Premier League clubs miss out

Ronald Araujo has agreed to sign a new contract at Barcelona, tying him to the club until 2026.

The Catalan side had been working on signing the centre-back to a new deal for some time, with his previous contract set to expire in 2023.

The uncertainty around his future resulted in reports linking him to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Uruguay international has opted to remain at Camp Nou.

What are the terms of Araujo's new contract?

The 23-year-old will spend an additional three years at the Blaugrana.

The deal also includes a release clause set at €1 billion (£840m/$1.1bn).

"FC Barcelona and the player Ronald Araujo have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2026. The buyout clause stipulated is set at €1bn," the club announced.

"The signing of the new contract will take place on Friday 29 April at 1.30pm CEST on the field at Camp Nou."

How has Araujo performed for Barcelona?

Araujo joined Barcelona from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and made his senior debut for the club in October 2019.

He has since gone on to make 78 appearances for the club, half of which have come in the 2021-22 campaign.

The centre-back has scored four goals in his 39 matches so far this term as he was handed an important role in the team.

Due to his performances in the heart of the defence, Xavi urged the club to make a contract extension for Araujo one of their top priorities this season.

Article continues below

However, talks dragged on and Barca were in danger of losing the defender amid interest from the Premier League.

But, as GOAL reported in early-April, the two parties made progress in negotiations and his representative, Edmundo Kabchi, confirmed that Araujo would commit his future to the club.

Further reading