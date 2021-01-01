Apertura quarter-finals: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

The first round of the play-offs begins in Colombia with four intriguing clashes between the nation's top sides

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January and has now reached its quarter-final phase.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch the quarter-finals

The play-offs kick off this weekend with the first legs of all four ties, with the return matches to be played in a week's time.

Atletico Nacional headed the regular season, beating out Bogota duo Santa Fe and Millonarios by a single point.

On Monday the draw for the last eight was made with the top four sides in the league table paired up with the bottom four, who have hosting duties for the opening matches.

Nacional's reward for topping the standings was a clash with La Equidad, placed sixth in the table, while Santa Fe and Millonarios face the daunting challenge of Junior and America de Cali respectively in order to progresss.

Quarter-final first-leg fixtures in full

Final league standing in (brackets)

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 24 2:30pm/5:30pm (8) America de Cali vs Millonarios (3) Fanatiz April 25 1:30pm/4:30pm (7) Junior vs Santa Fe (2) Fanatiz April 25 3:40pm/6:40pm (5) Tolima vs Deportivo Cali (4) Fanatiz April 25 6pm/9pm (6) La Equidad vs Atletico Nacional (1) Fanatiz

