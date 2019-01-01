Aper Aku Stadium declared unfit to host Lobi Stars versus Wydad Casablanca clash

The Pride of Benue have left for Enugu after CAF ruled the Aper Aku Stadium unfit to host the Caf Champions League encounter

Lobi Stars will host Wydad Casablanca in Friday’s CAF Champions League Group A tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu after the Confederation of African Football disapproved the use of Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

After the completion of the Makurdi runway and its opening for domestic flight activities Lobi Stars thought that they would be facing the Moroccans at home at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi but the club’s Vice Chairman, Mike Idoko disclosed that the stadium didn’t get the nod and they will play their home games in Enugu.

“Yes, we are going to face Wydad Casablanca in Enugu just like in our previous matches,” Idoko told the media.

“We wrote to CAF informing the body that the runway of Makurdi has been completed and that domestic flight activities have since resumed at the local airport but they wrote to us that we still have one or two things to do on the Aper Aku Stadium for it to be certified ready. We have started work already and we are hoping that it will be passed fit for the game with ASEC Mimosas in March.

“We have left for Enugu for our Friday game with Wydad Casablanca and after the results we have secured in the league in the two games we have played, we are going into the CAF Champions League encounter with the believe that we can beat the Moroccans because we know that it is the only option that we have.”

Lobi Stars are third in Group A with three points from two games. They started the group stage with a 2-1 home win over Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa but were beaten by 1-0 in their next fixture with ASEC Mimosas in Abidjan and only a win will revive their hope of qualifying for the quarter-final.