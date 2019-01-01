Anthony Nwakaeme contributes an assist as Trabzonspor claim Turkish Super Lig lead

The Nigerian forward set up the last goal for the Black Sea Storm while his compatriot Olarenwaju Kayode was red-carded at the other end

striker Anthony Nwakaeme weighed in with an assist as Trabzonspor shot to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig following a convincing 4-1 victory over Gazisehir Gaziantep FK at Medical Park Stadium on Saturday.

The 30-year-old forward set up Yusuf Sari who grabbed Trabzonspor’s fourth goal with nine minutes remaining, adding on to forward Daniel Sturridge’s first-half brace and another strike by Jose Sosa.

Brazilian midfielder Jefferson scored the consolation goal for Gaziantep who played the final six minutes of the contest with nine men after Nigeria striker Olarenwaju Kayode received a red card.

The result saw Trabzonspor opening a one-point gap at the top of the table where they dislodged Alanyaspor who were mauled 6-0 by Genclerbirligi earlier in the day.

Despite missing the injured Nigerian duo of John Obi Mikel and Ogenyi Onazi as well as striker Caleb Ekuban who is nursing a foot injury, Trabzonspor were still convincing in their victory.

It was a torrid afternoon for Gaziantep who started with six African players including Mali midfielder Souleymane Diarra who ended the match with a yellow card.

The Ghanian duo of Raman Chibsah and Patrick Twumasi, as well as ’s Papy Djilobodji and former defender Jean Armel Kana-Biyik, were also in the line-up for Gaziantep.