Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

‘Another disaster from Rohr and his boys’ - Fans react after Super Eagles draw with Sierra Leone again

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Last updated
Ola Aina Nigeria 2019
BackpagePix
Football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure after the three-time African champions only managed a point against the Leone Stars in Freetown

Nigerian football fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the Super Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men managed to share the points with the Leone Stars in Freetown in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Freetown.

The draw is their second in two games after they were held 4-4 by John Keister's men in the first outing of their meeting in Benin City.

    Although the result was still enough to ensure the three-time African champions maintain their lead in Group L, it has, however, failed to confirm their qualification for the Afcon finals.

    Football enthusiasts have expressed their dissatisfactions with the outcome of the game and also the quality of the pitch at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

