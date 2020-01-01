‘Another disaster from Rohr and his boys’ - Fans react after Super Eagles draw with Sierra Leone again
Nigerian football fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the Super Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.
Gernot Rohr’s men managed to share the points with the Leone Stars in Freetown in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Freetown.
The draw is their second in two games after they were held 4-4 by John Keister's men in the first outing of their meeting in Benin City.
Although the result was still enough to ensure the three-time African champions maintain their lead in Group L, it has, however, failed to confirm their qualification for the Afcon finals.
Football enthusiasts have expressed their dissatisfactions with the outcome of the game and also the quality of the pitch at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.
How it started How it going🙄 from super Eagles🦅 to super chickens🐔🇳🇬 #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/n2YwLc2ioE— Tweet of God (@IamTopsy4real) November 17, 2020
TBH. This Sierra Leone pitch has tested positive to Covid-19.#SLENGA #AFCON2021Q #Freetown #pretoria #Ihenacho pic.twitter.com/p35NnPMb9d— Duke_of_Ekiti_land (@KomoKante) November 17, 2020
Super chickens 🙄🙄 #SLENGA #Nig #supereagles— Adeola Rukayat Amid (@iam_ara_) November 17, 2020
The diff btw Westerhof & Rohr is, Clemence knows how to go to places like Sierra Leone & win the game. That’s why he kept the likes of Thompson Oliha, Moses Kpakor, Precious Monye, Abdul Sule, Babalade & few rugged home based players in his match day squad. #SuperEagles #SLENGA— Kay Akeredolu (@kayblow76) November 17, 2020
I appreciate all Iheanacho and the rest has done but the team lacked a clinical centre forward today. If Osimhen doesn't play, who could? 😔 #AfconQualifiers #SLENGA— Neghi (@NeghiAnalytics) November 17, 2020
England u21 would comfortably beat super eagles in Any Nigerian stadium. Those kids starting eleven are all first team players in top teams 💔#SLENGA— Leonard (@leonardahamba06) November 17, 2020
Last week Thursday.A lot of Nigerians were optimistic we would get the results we needed against Sierra Leone home and away to qualify but after both legs.Another disaster from Rohr and his boys #SLENGA #Afcon2022Q #AFCON2021Q— #ENDSARS #SARSMUSTEND (@EsanAtinuke124) November 17, 2020
SUPER EAGLES.— VIVIAN ✪ (@Vieviean100) November 17, 2020
Nigeria football team is just overhyped. Bunch of average players— 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 🤓 (@Mohnice_) November 17, 2020
Sierras Leone pitch is so bad that the fans watching the match could get injured
Rohr for me is just average, he has ruined Nigeria style of play, no creativity, no pace, no vibe. He is just average! #SLENGA
Sierra Leone for just come Nigeria borrow stadium because what in the name of football is this livestock farm #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/hJrmSKxt41— Keypad Jet Li🏋 (@reechychukz) November 17, 2020
Did Sierra leone just borrow a cassava farm to play this AFCON qualifiers? 😭😭 #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/LpWVGXAZok— SHEYI❣️ (@Sahmih_Oluboss) November 17, 2020
The super eagles are currently playing on a potato farm🤣🤣🤣🤣#GOtvWelcomesLaycon #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/7BHRUD2Nl5— Ojelade Temidayo (@Temhydaryour1) November 17, 2020