‘Another disaster from Rohr and his boys’ - Fans react after Super Eagles draw with Sierra Leone again

Football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure after the three-time African champions only managed a point against the Leone Stars in Freetown

Nigerian football fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the Super Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men managed to share the points with the Leone Stars in Freetown in the 2021 qualifiers in Freetown.

The draw is their second in two games after they were held 4-4 by John Keister's men in the first outing of their meeting in Benin City.

Article continues below

More teams

Although the result was still enough to ensure the three-time African champions maintain their lead in Group L, it has, however, failed to confirm their qualification for the Afcon finals.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Football enthusiasts have expressed their dissatisfactions with the outcome of the game and also the quality of the pitch at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

How it started How it going🙄 from super Eagles🦅 to super chickens🐔🇳🇬 #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/n2YwLc2ioE — Tweet of God (@IamTopsy4real) November 17, 2020

The diff btw Westerhof & Rohr is, Clemence knows how to go to places like Sierra Leone & win the game. That’s why he kept the likes of Thompson Oliha, Moses Kpakor, Precious Monye, Abdul Sule, Babalade & few rugged home based players in his match day squad. #SuperEagles #SLENGA — Kay Akeredolu (@kayblow76) November 17, 2020

I appreciate all Iheanacho and the rest has done but the team lacked a clinical centre forward today. If Osimhen doesn't play, who could? 😔 #AfconQualifiers #SLENGA — Neghi (@NeghiAnalytics) November 17, 2020

u21 would comfortably beat super eagles in Any Nigerian stadium. Those kids starting eleven are all first team players in top teams 💔#SLENGA — Leonard (@leonardahamba06) November 17, 2020

Last week Thursday.A lot of Nigerians were optimistic we would get the results we needed against Sierra Leone home and away to qualify but after both legs.Another disaster from Rohr and his boys #SLENGA #Afcon2022Q #AFCON2021Q — #ENDSARS #SARSMUSTEND (@EsanAtinuke124) November 17, 2020

SUPER EAGLES.

19th century 21st century #AFCON2021Q #AfconQualifiers #SLENGA Rorh • Sierra Leone • iheanacho •

🔁retweet when you see it 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qznKCajHZQ — VIVIAN ✪ (@Vieviean100) November 17, 2020

football team is just overhyped. Bunch of average players



Sierras Leone pitch is so bad that the fans watching the match could get injured



Rohr for me is just average, he has ruined Nigeria style of play, no creativity, no pace, no vibe. He is just average! #SLENGA — 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 🤓 (@Mohnice_) November 17, 2020

Sierra Leone for just come Nigeria borrow stadium because what in the name of football is this livestock farm #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/hJrmSKxt41 — Keypad Jet Li🏋 (@reechychukz) November 17, 2020

Did Sierra leone just borrow a cassava farm to play this AFCON qualifiers? 😭😭 #SLENGA pic.twitter.com/LpWVGXAZok — SHEYI❣️ (@Sahmih_Oluboss) November 17, 2020