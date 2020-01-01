'Announcements will be made' - Barcelona president Bartomeu hints at changes after Bayern humiliation

There will likely be several people leaving Camp Nou as Barca reflect following an embarrassing Champions League exit

president Josep Maria Bartomeu has indicated that there will be changes at the club after Friday night's humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of .

Bayern entered the quarter-final in Lisbon as the favourites, but few could have predicted the thrashing they would dish out to the Catalans.

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho each scored a brace on the night, with further goals coming from Ivan Perisic, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

More teams

The result meant Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season without winning any trophies, which will not go down well with the club's fans or leadership.

Bartomeu hinted at changes after watching his team be thrashed, saying that some decisions had even been made before the game.

“It has been a very, very tough night. I am sorry for the Barca fans and members, for the players … For everyone," Bartomeu told Movistar+. "We were not the club that we represent, I am so sorry.”

“There are some decisions that we had already made, and others that we will make over the next few days. Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down.

"Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans’ spirits following such a heavy defeat.

“It was a devastating result. I congratulate Bayern, they played a great game and deserved to go to the semi-finals. We were not up to the occasion, and we can only apologise to the members and fans.”

One of those most likely to see their time at Barcelona end is head coach Quique Setien, who took over from Ernesto Valverde in January.

Setien is widely expected to be sacked imminently, and Bartomeu did little to shut down that speculation.

"I prefer not to say anything about the coach," Bartomeu said. "Many decisions were already made before playing the Champions League, but today is not the day [to talk about them]."

Article continues below

Another name who could be on the way out is director of football Eric Abidal, who will reportedly be replaced two years after taking the role.

Bartomeu himself could see his position called into question, as Barcelona prepare to hold presidential elections next year.

With Lionel Messi yet to sign a contract extension, he could force Bartomeu's hand as the Argentine continues to be dissatisfied with the state of affairs at the club.