'Angry' Lovren backs Liverpool to produce 'special' Barcelona comeback

Despite facing a sizeable deficit after the first leg, the Croatia defender insists that the Champions League semi-final is far from over for the Reds

are more than capable of beating the odds to qualify for the European Cup final at 's expense, according to Dejan Lovren.

Jurgen Klopp's men were beaten 3-0 at Camp Nou on Wednesday and are now major underdogs in the tie ahead of a second leg showdown at Anfield on Tuesday .

Luis Suarez came back to haunt his old club by grabbing the opener in before Lionel Messi took centre stage with a sublime double to round off the scoring.

Many fans and experts have already written off Liverpool's chances of a turnaround, which Lovren is utilising as a source of motivation.

“It makes me angry," the 29-year-old told Press Association Sport . "Angry and hungry to show them we are capable of doing something special at Anfield.

“We have big players and big players should show in big games and I think this is one of those games on Tuesday so I expect one of the biggest games at Anfield.

“This is why we are Liverpool. This is why we are a unique club. When people already said to us 'They are already done, they will not come through' we always show the balls to produce the biggest comebacks.

“It doesn't look from the result at the moment, because they are 3-0 up, but football is unpredictable – especially in the at Anfield."

Klopp may have to mastermind an unlikely result in the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is a doubt after being stretchered off during Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday .

The Egyptian suffered a concussion as the Reds secured an eighth successive Premier League win to stay in the hunt for the title.

Roberto Firmino will also miss the Barca clash through injury , but Lovren is confident Liverpool can still progress to a second consecutive Champions League final without two key men.

The international feels home advantage will be key to a potential upset, with the Anfield crowd likely to have a huge impact on proceedings.

"Of course, we will never just accept that we already lost," Lovren added. "It is just one game. It will be quite a tough challenge after 3-0 but I remember we did it many times and Liverpool are quite famous for big comebacks.

"I hope we can do it again but we need big, big support from the fans. This is, I think, the main thing. I hope Mo will be OK now after the knock because it doesn't look good.

Article continues below

“We showed already many times we can play without Mo and also a couple of other players. But the most important thing is the crowd.

“The most important thing is to score quite early and if we can manage that then everything is possible. It will be a challenge but I believe at Anfield I believe in the supporters, I believe in this team.

“I hope we will have Mo back as he is quite important for us. Let us see what tactics we will have against Barca – we can maybe surprise them."