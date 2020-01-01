Angers forward El Melali arrested by French police for masturbating

The Algeria international was taken into custody by security operatives after he was caught masturbating in his garden on Monday night

Angers forward Farid El Melali was arrested by French police for publicly displaying his genitals while looking at a neighbour from the garden of his building.

According to Le Parisien, the 23-year-old admitted to the charges before he was released later on Tuesday.

El Melali's expected to go on trial in the form of a pre-conviction appearance, and he will also be punished with a fine. His lawyers claimed the forward thought the neighbour could not see him.

Monday's incident was not the first time the Algerian forward was caught in exhibitionism, a similar situation involving the same neighbour was reported a fortnight ago.

El Melali recently extended his contract at Angers, penning a new deal that will keep him with the Black and Whites until at least 2023.

Prior to the abrupt ending of the 2019-20 season, the international returned three goals in eight appearances for Angers who finished 11th.

El Melali who clocked 23 on Tuesday, moved to for his first European adventure in 2018 from Algerian outfit Paradou AC.