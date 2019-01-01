Anefiok Godspower warns Akwa United not to underestimate under-pressure Yobe Stars

The Promise Keepers midfielder has warned his teammates of the impending danger if they do not respect their opponents

Akwa United’s Anefiok Godspower believes the Promise Keepers must be wary of their Professional Football League Matchday 19 foes, Yobe Desert Stars, in spite of their third away win of the season against Go Round at the midweek.

Godspower, who rifled home the match-winner in the 93rd minute in Omoku on Wednesday, has urged his teammates not allow themselves to be distracted by their recent run of results.

“This is a very big match for us because teams that are in the relegation zone are the most difficult to play against because they will like to prove a point,” Godspower told Goal.

“We must think that we have arrived when we still have about 12 points more to fight for. We need to go all out in the remaining matches and be assured of our points first before we can start talking about the playoffs. It must be one step at a time. The victory against Go Round was massive because they defeated us on that ground last season.

“We must build on that result against Yobe Stars who are considered no threat by virtue of their position in the league table. We managed to beat them in Damaturu but it was a tough game and brought out the best in the team. We must display such tenacity and determination on Sunday too to beat them again.”

The former midfielder added that he decided to return home to rebuild his career, but that he has noticed a lot of differences between the Akwa United he played for and the current team.

“I will say the management of the team has done a good job thus far because before I left Akwa United after our win in the in 2015, we were just a team that is always battling to escape relegation because so many things were denied us then,” he continued.

“But we now receive our match allowances as and when due and are not being owed salaries. A lot has changed in the team and I am not surprised we are now leading the group and eager to win the league title this season. I just want to appeal to my teammates to ensure that we keep the fire burning until the end of the season and even beyond.

“It is the reason why I said we cannot afford to relax now. We must handle our remaining matches like the same we way we have done to matches we have won and drawn at away games.”

Akwa United are in the pole position on the NPFL Group B table with 34 points from 18 games.