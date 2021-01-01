Andrea Okene bags brace as Levante pip La Solana

The Nigerian-born forward was on target twice in her side's comfortable home victory against their domestic rivals

Andrea Okene scored a brilliant brace for Levante in a 3-0 win over La Solana in their Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The Nigerian-born striking sensation has maintained her fine goalscoring form upfront for the Granotes, increasing her goal tally this season at the new Levante UD Sports City Stadium.

Having returned to the Iberdrola side after a 5-1 defeat to Albacete, the 19-year-old forward, who had been training with the A team, continued from where she left off against La Solana.

Following a 2-2 draw against Aldaia last week, Nando Felipo's team started brightly as Okene opened the scoring after just six minutes.

The hosts held on to their narrow lead until Okene netted her second of the match three minutes from the half-time break.

After the restart, Levante wrapped up their win when Lena Perez scored in the 65th minute to ensure their return to winning ways.

The triumph at home saw Levante move to third on the southern Iberdrola relegation playoff log, with three points from one game.

Okene featured for the duration of the game and has now scored seven goals in 11 matches for the Spanish side.

She will aim to continue her fine form against Juan Grande next Saturday.

Despite being born in Valencia to a Spanish mother, Okene is eligible to represent Nigeria at senior level, through her Nigerian father.