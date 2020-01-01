Andre Ayew’s 10th Championship goal sends Swansea back into promotion spot

The Ghanaian forward was on target as the Swans placed their promotion hopes back on track

Andre Ayew netted his 10th Championship goal of the season as got the better of Athletic in a 2-1 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, which sent them back into the promotion play-off places.

The Swans came into this game failing to claim bragging rights in the goalless South derby with last weekend.

They started on the wrong note with Nathan Byrne giving the visitors the lead in the 16th minute on Saturday.

The home team would respond three minutes later thanks to loanee Rhian Brewster.

Ayew made it 2-1 14 minutes after the break, putting the ball in with a cheeky backheel.

The 30-year old put in a good performance bar his goals, providing 56 touches, 30 accurate passes (90.9%) and five successful dribbles from six.

He also did well defensively, making two tackles and two clearances.

The result moves Steve Cooper’s side up to fifth on the log and he will next be on the road against .