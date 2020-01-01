Andre Ayew: Swansea City prepared for a tough Stoke City test

The Ghanaian forward is well aware that getting a result against the Potters won't be an easy task

vice-captain Andre Ayew has called on his team to get themselves prepared as they tackle in the Championship on Saturday.

The Swans are back in the promotion playoff places after a 2-1 home win against Athletic last weekend, Ayew scoring the winner and his 10th in the second-tier this term.

Stoke were 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium last October and Ayew - who scored on that occasion, acknowledges it will be another difficult game even as the Potters are out of the relegation waters with their most recent result being a 1-0 win at leaders West Bromwich Albion.

“We always want to build on a good performance or a win. We haven’t lost a league game since in December so we want to keep that record away from home,” Ayew said on the club website.

“Stoke will be a difficult game for us and they will pose a threat.

“It is important that we don’t look at their league position as they have very good players in the squad. We need to be prepared and ready for a tough game.

“Stoke have always been a difficult team to play and we lost to them at home, so we need to make sure we change that when we play them away on Saturday."

This will be the only Championship fixture this weekend with a bulk of the remaining teams involved in fourth round duty.