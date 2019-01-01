Andre Ayew scores as Swansea City held by Blackburn Rovers

The Ghana international was on target for the first time in a month, with the Swans taking just a point

Andre Ayew scored his first goal since November 9 as earned a 1-1 Championship draw with at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night, both sides having a player sent off.

The Swans were fresh from a 5-1 drubbing by league leaders West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, which ended their unbeaten run away from home this season and had dropped out of the promotion places.

The South club have struggled at home this term and it was the visitors who took an early lead in the fourth minute thanks to Danny Graham.

Ayew would however equalise six minutes later, sending home a powerful header from a Matt Grimes corner, his fifth Championship goal of the season and first since a 2-2 draw at last month.

The next bit of action saw Swansea’s Tom Carroll and Blackburn’s Bradley Dack both sent off for two bookable offences.

Ayew put in a man-of the match performance and had three shots on target, four successful dribbles from five, 57 touches, 30 accurate passes (90.9%) and four accurate long balls from four, all in the 90 minutes he featured.

He also won four of six aerial duels, seven of 11 ground duels, two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances.

Swansea remain in 11th place and are four points from the final promotion playoff spot.