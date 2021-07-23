Andre Ayew: New Al Sadd signing revels in Xavi privilege

The Ghana skipper has opened up on his move to the Qatari club following his departure from Swansea City

New Al Sadd acquisition Andre Ayew is excited by the opportunity to play under Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, who coaches the Stars League outfit.

The Ghana captain is the newest face in the camp of the Qatari side, having put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

It is his next destination since parting ways with EFL Championship side Swansea City in June.

“I am very happy and proud to be a member and player of Al Sadd Club with many titles," Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

"My goal is to win titles, make the fans happy, and strive hard and try to win the Asian Champions League.

"The coach of the team, Xavi, was a great player and played for a long time with the biggest and best clubs in the world in Barcelona, and he is now a coach for the best Gulf clubs after playing with the team for five years.

"I follow the Al Sadd team and watched the development that took place in the team’s performance in terms of exciting football. The position of the players and the good tactics in which the team plays, and I expect to learn a lot from him [Xavi] during my time with him."

Andre is not the first Ayew to join Al Sadd.

In signing for the Doha-based outfit, the 31-year-old follows in the footsteps of his father and Olympique Marseille legend Abedi Pele, who started his career outside Ghana with the King of Hearts.

Both Ayews were present at Thursday's contract signing and unveiling.

"Certainly there are wonderful memories that I got from my father during his time with Al-Sadd in the past," said Andre.

"He told me a lot about Al-Sadd and Qatar, and he helped me make the right decision to play for Al-Sadd. Al Sadd are the reigning Qatari champions and are set to play in the Asian Champions League.

Article continues below

"I know [Algeria striker] Baghdad Bounedjah, who I played against in Africa, as well as Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haidos and Saad Al Dosari, I know them well with the Qatari national team, and the Spanish [midfielder] Santi Carzola during his playing in the English Premier League.

"I hope to be a great supporter of them in the upcoming events."

Ayew has previously played for West Ham United in England, Turkish fold Fenerbahce and French clubs Marseille, Arles-Avignon and Lorient.