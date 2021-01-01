Andre Ayew injury: Good news for Swansea City and Ghana as Cooper delivers fresh update

The Black Stars skipper is not expected to be in the treatment room for long

Swansea City and Ghana have been boosted by news that attacker Andre Ayew is expected back in action before the end of the season.

The 31-year-old sustained a hamstring injury while in action for the Jack Army in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Championship, a setback which resulted in his substitution in just the ninth minute of the game.

He consequently missed Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers and is also set to miss Swansea's trip to Reading on Sunday.

“He is out with a hamstring injury, it is a grade one so he is unlikely to be available for Reading, but hopefully he will be okay for Derby,” said Cooper, as reported by his club's official website.

“It could have been worse, for sure. Hamstring injuries can be nasty, it could have ruled him out for the rest of the season.

“But it will not do that, we will have to see if he could be ready for Sunday in a few days or so.”

Ayew's current absence is a huge blow to Swansea who are in a fierce battle for Premier League promotion.

The Wales-based club are currently third on the league table and need positive results in their last three games to stand a chance of toppling Watford for the second automatic qualification slot, the first ticket having been already taken by Norwich City.

In the worst-case scenario, thee Jack Army will hope to finish in any place between third and sixth to secure a slot in the promotion play-off which will see one of four contestants rewarded with a ticket to join the top two finishers of the regular season into the elite division.

Ayew's importance for Swansea is highlighted by his status as the club's top scorer so far this term, having featured in all but two of the club's 43 games and racking up 15 goals, the same tally he reached last year during the regular season.

His return before the end of the season will also be good news for Ghana ahead of the commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June when the Black Stars take on Ethiopia and South Africa.