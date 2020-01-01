Andre Ayew: Ghana captain maintains Swansea City heights with another award

The 30-year-old's outstanding goal against Sheffield Wednesday has been recognised

Andre Ayew's importance at continues to rise, having been voted winner of the club's Goal of the Month award for November.

In winning the accolade, the captain's sublime solo strike against was voted the best, even better than his goal against , Connor Roberts’ headed effort against and Chloe Chivers’ thunderbolt from long-range for Swansea City Ladies against Cardiff Met.

He is currently the club's leading scorer of the season.

"Andre Ayew’s superb individual goal against Sheffield Wednesday has been voted Swansea City’s Westacres Goal of the Month for November," the Jack Army have announced on their official website.

"The forward junked his way through a crowd of players on the edge of the area before firing a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

"Ayew’s strike beat off competition from his own close-range finish against Brentford, Connor Roberts’ brave header against Nottingham Forest and Chloe Chivers’ fantastic long-range strike for Swansea City Ladies against Cardiff Met.

"All those who voted went into a draw to win a shirt signed by Andre, and the winner is Andrew Goulding."

With seven goals in 16 Championship outings for Swansea so far this term, Ayew leads the top scorer's chart at his club.

His scoring performance is a continuation of his form from last season where he netted 16 times in 46 league appearances to inspire Steve Cooper's outfit to the Championship play-off semi-final.

“I know I must help the team and have a style of play that's not just about scoring goals; it's about trying to help the team to play better football," Ayew recently said on his performance at Liberty Stadium.

“I think we're doing well. It's very important for me to try and be as complete as I can be.

"If I can get goals, that's the icing on the cake, but it's important to play our game.

“The gaffer and the players trust in each other and we have the freedom to play our game."

His scoring form has gone beyond club football as he has found the back of the net on four occasions in his last two international outings for Ghana.