Ayew: Ghana attacker reveals impact of father Abedi and coach Xavi on Al Sadd move

The 31-year-old speaks on his transfer to the Qatari side after leaving Championship outfit Swansea City

New Al Sadd signing Andre Ayew has opened up on the influence of father Abedi Pele and club boss Xavi Hernandez on his decision to join the Qatari outfit.

After leaving English Championship fold Swansea City at the end of last season, the Ghana skipper chose to continue his career in Asia, penning a two-year deal with The Boss.

The contract has an option of a further one-year extension.

“As soon as I was informed that Al-Sadd was interested, I thought straight away that it was a very good idea for me. For me, it’s the best club in the Gulf; I watched their style of play and it’s the best club here,” Ayew told his new club’s official website.

“It’s also a club with which I have a personal history due to my father. I followed the club when I was young because my father always followed the club’s results. It wasn’t a surprise for me, I was very happy and proud, but I had to take some time to make the decision, because I had a few offers from the Gulf and from Europe, so I had to take time to make the right decision.”

“But as soon as I spoke to the coach Xavi, I knew this was the right place for me for my future. Then I took the decision to come and everything happened fast.”

By joining Al Sadd, Andre follows in the footsteps of his legendary father Abedi who played for the Qatari club between 1982 and 1983.

“My father had a big influence, not only in my career but also in my personal life. He is my idol and someone I look up to and have great admiration for. I think he gave me a lot, advice in the game: how to compose yourself, how to be patient, and to try to make the best decisions, to stay in a club or to move,” Ayew stated.

“I learned so much from him and I think he has a big role in the career that I have had until now.”

“To be honest, Al Sadd is a club I know and I have followed for a long time. My father played here and this is the club that gave him the opportunity to leave Ghana. So it’s a club that I always followed. I followed the players who played here: Raul, Mamadou Niang, Abdelkader Keita – a lot of players played for this great club.”

Ayew is expected to make his Al Sadd debut against Al Sailiya on the opening matchday of the Qatari Stars League.