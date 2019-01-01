Andre Ayew: Cooper wants Ghana forward to remain at Swansea City

The 29-year-old will continue to play in the Championship as the Swans await concrete offers from other clubs

manager Steve Cooper hopes Andre Ayew stays at the club this season to help the team fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Following the Swans’ relegation to the Championship in the 2017-18 campaign, Ayew opted for top-flight football last season and moved to the Turkish Super Lig where he featured for .

However, his performances were not convincing enough for the Yellow Canaries to make the deal permanent after scoring five goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

Ayew has since returned to the Liberty Stadium for the 2019-20 season and Cooper is anticipating his return to top shape.

"I look forward to working with Andre and hopefully he can play a part," Cooper was quoted by BBC Sport.

"For me the first part of the process with Andre was to have a conversation this week which went very well and I'm looking forward to him joining the training group on Sunday. Like everyone else, we work from there."

"He's had to do his testing and get himself up to speed.

"We need to make sure the performance staff are aware of where he's at physically and mentally as well."

Ayew is currently the highest earner in Swansea City's books.