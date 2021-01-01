Andonovski names USWNT squad for summer friendlies ahead of Olympic roster decision

The U.S. will face Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria as players aim to make a final positive impression on their head coach

U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 23-player roster for the team's upcoming friendlies against Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria.

The three matches will serve as the final games before Andonovski names his 18-player roster for the Olympics, which kick off in July.

All three games will take place in Texas, as the USWNT will face Portugal on June 10 at BBVA Stadium in Houston and then Jamaica three days later at the same venue. The team will then take on Nigeria at brand-new Q2 Stadium in Austin on June 16.

What was said?

“These games and the few training sessions we’ll have are just more tests, more challenges and more learning opportunities, for the players and coaches,” Andonovski said in a federation release.

“The three matches will certainly be important in the selection of the Olympic team, but we are also focused on the big picture and the overall body of work the players have put together over the past year or so for the national team and their clubs.

"During these games we’ll also focus on preparing for the Olympic group matches, so we need to balance all of that, as well as manage the overall physical load on the players.”

Key roster takeaways

The USWNT is sweating on the fitness of two key players in Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath. Ertz suffered a knee injury with the Chicago Red Stars at the weekend while Heath is continuing to rehab from a knee injury.

Both players will miss the three matches, but Heath has been invited to camp as a training player as she fights to make the Olympic squad.

At goalkeeper, Andonovski has called in Adrianna Franch for the first time since March 2020, with the Portland Thorns keeper selected alongside regular starter Alyssa Naher and Jane Campbell.

While Franch has been included, longtime backup Ashlyn Harris has again been excluded, which likely spells the end of her bid to make the Olympic roster.

Andonovski's Olympic roster is likely mostly settled already, but there are a handful of players who are fighting for a small number of spots on the team for Tokyo.

A few of the bubble players looking to impress include Alana Cook, Midge Purce, Kristie Mewis, Andi Sullivan, Catarina Macario, Sophia Smith and Lynn Williams, among others.

Full USWNT roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

