Andile Mpisane SUBBED: Will the Royal AM chairman SACK his head coach?!

Royal AM reserves chairman Andile Mpisane appeared very unhappy with his head coach after being subbed.

Has a head coach ever been sacked for making a substitution before?

That may well be the fate for the Royal AMs reserve team head coach,Sazi Ngubaneafter he substituted his own boss Andile Mpisane on Saturday.

With Royal AM’s reserves 1-0 up against AmaZulu reserves in the DStv Idiski Challenge, and 60 minutes on the clock, the visitors made the decision to substitute their captain Mpisane.

It was a bold move; not only was Mpisane captaining Royal AM on the day, but the 21-year-old is also the club’s chairman, having been appointed to the role by his mother Shauwn Mkhize.

The musician is known to be a massive football fan, and desperate to make his mark in the professional game, was named as an unlikely starter as Royal AM reserves faced AmaZulu reserves.

However, Mpsiane’s performance was heavily criticised and ridiculed by football fans on social media, with some people pointing out his lack of match sharpness and poor conditioning.

Others took aim at the skipper’s apparent lack of contribution, with Mpisane trotting around the pitch without contributing much and rarely breaking into a sprint.

At times, he appeared to avoid the ball, and certainly didn’t look comfortable when he did find himself in possession.

The club chairman’s performance may have been criticised by supporters, but he appeared blissfully unaware of his failings, with the youngster apparently shocked by head coach Ngubane’s decision to substitute him on the hour mark.

Certainly, as the footage above demonstrated Mpisane certainly doesn’t look happy with his manager—and employee—and trudged off the pitch and straight to the dressing room after being replaced.

Will the chairman be reprimanded for immediately going back into the changing room rather than sit on the bench, or will Mpisane seek to punish his head coach for subbing him so early in the match?