Anderson Esiti: Hungarian side Ferencvarosi TC sign Nigeria star from PAOK Thessaloniki

Ferencvarosi Torna Club have sealed the signing of Anderson Esiti from Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki.

The Hungarian club has confirmed the arrival of the 27-year-old Nigeria midfielder but could not divulge the duration of the contract signed.

A statement from the club confirmed the acquisition of the player by stating: “FTC have signed 27-year-old defensive midfielder Anderson Esiti. The Nigerian footballer arrives from PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece, where he also played in the Uefa Conference League in the autumn.

“Esiti was born in Warri on May 24, 1994, but started playing football in Portugal with Leixoes in the youth ranks. He was promoted to the senior side in the summer of 2013 and made 36 appearances in the 2013-14 season in the Portuguese second division, as well as a further nine in various cup competitions.

“In the summer of 2016, Esiti left Portugal to play for Belgian club KAA Gent.”

On July 25, 2019, PAOK confirmed the arrival of Esiti, after signing a four-year contract. The reigning Greek champions paid Gent €3.5 million in order to sign Esiti and he scored his first goal for PAOK in a friendly against Volos.

On February 12, 2022, PAOK’s agreement with Hungarian club Ferencvarosi to transfer Esiti was finalised with PAOK simply retaining a percentage in their rights in the event of a resale.

However, the Super Eagle failed to impress coach Razvan Lucescu despite the opportunities presented to him.

“He will soon be joining Ferencvarosi, where he will also work with compatriot Fortune Bassey, who joined the club in January this year. He has managed three appearances for Nigeria’s Super Eagles but he's yet to score for them," the Ferencvarosi statement concluded.

FTC is a club based in Ferencvaros, Budapest, Hungary, and they compete in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I, the top-flight of Hungarian football. The club was founded in 1899 by Ferenc Springer and a group of local residents of Budapest's ninth district, Ferencvaros.

Ferencvarosi is best known internationally for winning the 1964-65 edition of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup after defeating Juventus 1-0 in Turin in the final.

They also reached the final in the same competition in 1968, when they lost to Leeds United, as well as the final in the 1974-75 season of the European Cup Winners' Cup, losing to Dynamo Kyiv.

Esiti could likely make his debut when Ferencvarosi travel to face MTK Budapest in a league fixture at Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium on Saturday.