Carlo Ancelotti refuses to consider La Liga's title race a done deal for Real Madrid after their 3-0 victory over Mallorca on Monday, referencing how he blew a three-goal advantage in the Champions League final once as evidence they should not get too confident.

Vinicius Junior's opener and a double for Karim Benzema saw Los Blancos ease to three more points against their misfiring opponents to open up a 10-point gap at the summit of the table over nearest rivals Sevilla.

With just 10 games left to play this season, it would take a major collapse for Madrid to not reclaim the league title from rival Atletico Madrid - but speaking after the match, Ancelotti warned that his side must not consider themselves champions-elect already.

"Nothing changes," the Italian stated. "On Sunday [against Barcelona], we have to win and take advantage of the fact that the team is very well physically.

"I know how you lose a Champions League final when winning 3-0. It happened!"

Elsewhere, Ancelotti refused to be drawn on the performance of the officials, adding that he removed Federico Valverde and Casemiro in order to avoid suspensions ahead of this weekend's El Clasico encounter.

"It is true that there were many contacts, but the referee made the right decisions with fair decisions in a very competitive game and correct at the end," he added. "I took Valverde out and Casemiro to avoid more cards."

Ancelotti on cusp of history

The Italian is one of a select group of managers to have won the Champions League on three occasions, though as he recalls, it is his Milan side's loss to Liverpool in 2005 that may come to mind when his name is associated with the competition.

Still, if he is to guide his side to La Liga this year, he will have won top-flight championships in all of Europe's big five leagues, having previously won Serie A, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Madrid can add further daylight when they face Barcelona this weekend.

