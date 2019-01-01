India national team: Anas Edathodika announces retirement

The 31-year old defender wishes to give chances to youngsters...

Kerala Blasters centre-back Anas Edathodika has retired from the Indian national team. The 31-year-old defender took to social media to announce his decision.

The Malappuram-born centre-back earned 19 caps for the Indian national team under Stephen Constantine. He entered the national team set-up at the age of 30, debuting in a 3-2 win against Cambodia in March 2017. Despite his late entry into Constantine's national team set up, he managed to create a formidable defensive partnership with Sandesh Jhingan and quickly became the coach's first-choice centre-back.

Injuries have continued to plague the defender's career. In his last appearance for India. the Kerala Blasters defender picked up an injury and had to be replaced early in the game.