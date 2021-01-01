Anam Imo: Nigeria striker's first goal of the season hands Pitea's first win

The Nigerian forward broke her duck for Stellan Carlsson's ladies in their maiden triumph of the current campaign over Vaxjo

Anam Imo scored her first goal in the 2021 Swedish Damallsvenskan campaign as Pitea pipped Vaxjo 1-0 on Sunday.

The Nigeria international had joined Stellan Carlsson's ladies after the expiration of her two-year stay at Rosengard last November.

After defeats to Vittsjo and Eskilstuna United, Carlsson's ladies sought to end their miserable start against Maria Nilsson's side, who had also recorded a similar woeful beginning to their campaign.

Despite failing to find the net in two outings, the former Rosengard star was handed her first start of the season by coach Carlsson and she made the best of her full debut opportunity for Pitea.

Imo's 18th- minute effort was all the 2018 Damallsvenskan champions required to claim all three points against Nilsson's team at LF Arena.

Nigeria's Imo lasted the duration of the encounter for Pitea and has now scored one goal in three matches this season.

Article continues below

Her compatriot and teammate Faith Michael was also in action from the start to the finish on her third appearance this term.

The result saw Pitea move up to 10th position with three points from three matches in the current campaign.

And they will seek to build on the performance in their next fixture against Uchenna Kanu's Linkopings on May 13.