Anam Imo inspires Rosengard's win over Djurgarden

The Nigerian was on target as her side maintained their dominance in the Swedish top-flight

Anam Imo scored as she helped Rosengard to a 3-0 triumph over Djurgarden in a Swedish Damallsvenskan contest at the Stockholms Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Before the encounter, the international had opened her Swedish top-flight goal account in her side's 2-1 win over Pitea on May 15.

The hosts were aiming to bounce back to winning ways but started on the back foot after Imo gave the visitors the lead a minute from half-time.

In the second half, Lisa Karlseng Utland, who came one as a substitute, scored twice to wrap up the victory for Jonas Eidevall's side.

The 18-year-old Imo, who was in action for the duration of the match, has now scored two goals in seven outings for Rosengard since her arrival in April.

's Portia Boakye, 's Stephanie Malherbe and Nigeria's Ogonna Chukwudi featured for Djurgardens, who are now 10th with nine points.

The win sees Rosengard three points clear at the top of the table with 24 points from 11 games. They will take on Eskilstuna United on Saturday.