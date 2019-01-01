Anam Imo brace powers Rosengard past Eskilstuna United

The 18-year-old forward scored in both halves to help her side overcome Mangus Karlsson's ladies on Saturday

Anam Imo scored her first brace in as Rosengard defeated Eskilstuna United 2-1 in Saturday’s Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

The Nigerian, who scored in her side's 3-0 win at Djurgården on Monday, continued from where she left it as she fired her side in front against Eskilstuna just two minutes into the match.

However, the visitors stepped up their pursuit for a positive result and Loreta Kullashi secured the equaliser for Mangus Karlsson's ladies 11 minutes after the restart at IP.

With the contest heading for a draw, the former Nasarawa Amazons forward netted her second goal of the match three points from time to secure maximum points for Rosengard.

Imo, who made her second start in eight appearances against Eskilstuna for Jonas Eidevall's ladies, has now scored four goals this season.

Despite their loss, 's Ngozi Okobi was in action for the duration of the encounter, while compatriot Halimatu Ayinde was an unused substitute for the visitors.

With the win, Rosengard are three points clear at the top of the Swedish top-flight with 27 points from 12 games and they will welcome Limhamn Bunkeflo in their next fixture on Wednesday.