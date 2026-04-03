An achievement that reaches for the sky... Egyptian player achieves an Arab and African miracle

Jawhar Nabil, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, praised the historic achievement of Egyptian champion Hana Gouda, a member of the Egyptian national table tennis team, following her qualification for the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup being held in Macau, China.

During a telephone call between the minister and the player, he expressed his pride in her commendable performance, which reflected a spirit of determination and resolve, emphasising his confidence in her ability to continue to excel and raise Egypt’s profile on the international stage.

The Minister also thanked Ashraf Helmy, President of the Egyptian Table Tennis Federation, and the national team’s coaching staff, in recognition of their efforts in supporting the player and providing the right environment for this success.

Hana Goda had previously defeated France’s Jia Nan Yuan, ranked 24th in the world, 4-3, to become the first Egyptian, Arab and African player to reach the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup in the history of the sport.