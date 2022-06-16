Amoo reveals how Sao Tome & Principe decimation will strengthen Nigeria

While thumbing up the Super Eagles’ performance, the winger explains how the result would help the country in subsequent matches

Nigeria international Akinkunmi Amoo claims Super Eagles’ 10-0 decimation of Sao Tome and Principe in Monday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier would instil fear in the country’s future opponents.

After securing a lacklustre 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone in Abuja, Jose Peseiro’s men hit the Central Africans for 10 in their second Group A game in Agadir.

Victor Osimhen put four past goalkeeper Anastacio Braganca, Terem Moffi got a brace with goals from Moses Simon, Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis completing the obliteration.

Lifted by the record win, the Copenhagen winger who was not called up for the international fixture showered encomium on his teammates.

“That was a fantastic result and another record for Nigeria. Since I was born, I have never witnessed that kind of result,” a delighted Amoo told GOAL.

“This makes me feel so proud of my country and I must say kudos to the Super Eagles for that massive scoreline.”



Shina Oludare



Even with the huge scoreline away from home, many felt there was nothing major to celebrate having in mind that the Falcons and True Patriots Team are not a strong football country.

But the 20-year-old sees things differently, reminding of the positive impact it would have on the team in future international engagements.

“From my own point of view, the result against Sao Tome and Principe has sent very strong signals to other countries,” he continued.

“Right now, they will be scared to face us but for us, it will serve as a confidence booster, and we will go into other matches with a winners’ mentality. That gives us a psychological edge.

“Trust me, I have no regrets not being a part of that record-breaking squad. Hopefully, if I was fit at that time, I could have made the squad.

“However, this win is for all of us and when next I get an invite to represent Nigeria, I will risk everything to ensure we get the job done.”

Nigeria lead Group A having garnered six points from two matches and a goal difference of +11.

Next up for Peseiro’s men is a home fixture against Guinea-Bissau in September at the MKO Abiola Stadium.