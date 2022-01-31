Amoo: Hammarby complete biggest transfer as ex-Nigeria U17 star joins FC Copenhagen

Hammarby have confirmed the record-breaking transfer of Akinkunmi Amoo to FC Copenhagen on a permanent contract until 2026.

The Allsvenskan club disclosed the Nigeria star’s move, reported to be around €4.4 million is 'the largest sale so far in the club's history'.

Amoo moved to Hammarby in 2020 after his starring role for the Golden Eaglets at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil where they were knocked out in the Round of 16.

This season, the 19-year-old's impressive performances in the Swedish top-flight caught the eye with a contribution of nine goals in 29 league matches.

Following Monday’s move, Amoo is the second Nigerian in FC Copenhagen after they completed the signing of compatriot Paul Mukairu from Antalyaspor last Thursday.

He described his move to Denmark as the next step for his developing career.

"FCK is an international club with ambitions to compete against the biggest teams in Europe, and I was really attracted to be part of these ambitions,” Amoo told FC Copenhagen’s website.

"There have been other opportunities for me along the way, but I feel that FCK is the correct next step for me in terms of career. Here I can develop and learn a lot together with the fantastic players that the club already has.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and to stepping into Parken, which is a fantastic stadium with passionate fans."

He could make his Danish Superliga debut on February 20 when second-placed FC Cophenhagen host OB Odense at the Parken.

Jess Thorup, on his part, described Amoo as an asset to his team thanks to his creativity and other qualities.

Article continues below

"Both in the short and long term, I am sure he will be a great asset to us," the manager said.

"He is an absolutely incredible athlete and can really put people off with his dribbles. He brings that degree of X-factor and a new threat into our offensive play, where we are going to have a lot of options to utilise.

"We are happy that we now have a good training camp coming up to get to know each other better and field some new boys in the team, so that we will be sharp when it kicks off on 20 February against OB."