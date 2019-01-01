Aminu Umar: Caykur Rizespor sign Nigerian midfielder from Osmanlıspor

The Nigeria international has secured a permanent move to the Black Sea Sparrowhawk after impressing during his temporary stay

Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor have announced the permanent signing of Aminu Umar from Osmanlıspor.

The 24-year-old spent the 2018-19 season with the Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium outfit on loan and helped the side finish 11th on the league table, scoring six goals in 31 appearances.

On the back of the performances, the Black Sea Sparrowhawk have handed a three-year deal to the Super Eagles midfielder.

UMAR AMINU ÇAYKUR RİZESPOR'DA https://t.co/pGbsmQZLj8 — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) September 2, 2019

Umar played for Wikki Tourists in , before departing to to join Samsunspor in 2013.

After a season, the midfielder teamed up with Osmanlıspor, where he made 102 league appearances, scoring 22 goals during his four-year stay at Osmanlı Stadium.

Umar will hope to help Rizespor extend their three-game unbeaten run when they take on Goztepe in a league game on September 14.