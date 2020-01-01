Amiens call for fans' help in petition against relegation from Ligue 1

After it was determined that two sides would go down when the French league was ended, one club have asked for support against the decision

have urged fans to sign a petition against their relegation from as they "seek justice" after being demoted when the 2019-20 campaign was ended early.

The French government's decision to ban all sporting events until September because of the spread of coronavirus resulted in the Ligue 1 season being finished with most teams having 10 games still to play.

Last week the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced the final standings had been decided on a points-per-game basis, with Amiens having 0.14 fewer points than meaning they, along with bottom side , were relegated to Ligue 2.

The club revealed they were considering an appeal against their relegation and they have now tried to enlist fans' support with an online petition.

A statement on their website read: "Following the decision to demote Amiens SC to Ligue 2 after only 28 games played out of 38, Amiens SC is launching a petition to seek justice in the face of this decision fraught with consequences that goes against fairness in sport.

"Amiens SC is asking the Ligue de Football to review its position and make the fairest choice a Ligue 1 with 22 clubs for the 2020-2021 season. Supporters from Amiens and football lovers, support our initiative that would make football and sport grow."

Seven hours after launching the petition, 3,000 supporters had signed it.

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was ended early after the French government banned mass gatherings until September, with the title, European places and relegation decided on a points per game basis.

were announced as champions, while Lorient and Lens were promoted from Ligue 2 to replace Amiens and Toulouse.

Amiens have previously declared they reserve the right to appeal against the decision to bring the Ligue 1 season to a premature end.

Amiens chief Bernard Joannin called the decision an "injustice" and accused the LFP of "a lack of humanity".

A club statement read: "This decision is for our club, all our players, coaches, administrators, volunteers and supporters extremely fraught with consequences.

"Pending the publication of the minutes of board of directors' meeting, Amiens reserve the right to contest this decision, since sporting merit, in this particularly difficult period for all, should on the contrary have led the various decision-making bodies not to pronounce any relegation."