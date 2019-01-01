Ameobi wants centre-forward role for Arsenal's Aubameyang

This season, the 29-year-old has had to support from the flanks and the Newcastle legend desires Emery to change his tactics

Newcastle United legend Shola Ameobi has explained that playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as centre-forward will help Arsenal halt their recent poor form.

The Gunners have lost three of their last five games, including Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium which saw them drop off the top-five spot.

The Gabon international has mostly been deployed to the flanks this season under manager Unai Emery, despite that, he has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far.

However, the 37-year-old believes the former Borussia Dortmund striker can be more productive and have more chances of scoring if handed the centre-forward role week in, week out.

“It’s gonna be very hard for Aubameyang because he’s a number nine,” Ameobi said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“He wants to be on the end like Aguero and when he’s pushed to the side, pushed to the wing, I don’t think he’s as comfortable out there as maybe [Alexandre] Lacazette.

“So it’s very hard for Arsenal to maintain any type of pressure when you’re playing a certain number nine out on the wing.”

Aubameyang will hope to help his side back to winning ways when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday.