AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs face what could be a mammoth task in their bid to stop a difficult run of form in the Premier Soccer League when they clash against an improved AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park on Saturday.

After an unsuccessful trip to Limpopo last weekend where they were held 0-0 by Marumo Gallants, the Soweto giants now travel to Durban.

Chiefs have been enduring a bad patch of form which has seen them being placed fourth from the bottom of the table.

They come up against an Usuthu side which is in seventh spot.

However, just a point separates these two sides when they go into this match and if Baroka FC, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City lose their respective matches, Amakhosi could end the day in the top-eight.

Game AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, October 2 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202