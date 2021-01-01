‘It’s amazing to have Odegaard here’ – Partey hails Real Madrid loanee as Arsenal weigh up transfer options

The Gunners have taken the Norwegian playmaker on loan for the rest of the season, but several other summer targets are being mooted

Thomas Partey says it is “amazing” to have Martin Odegaard at Arsenal, with the Gunners midfielder hoping a Norwegian playmaker can help Mikel Arteta’s side hit ultimate targets before transfer options are weighed up.

A highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder is set to see out the season at Emirates Stadium, with a lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane at Santiago Bernabeu leading a former teenage prodigy to north London.

It remains to be seen how long Odegaard will spend in English football, with various alternative targets for Arteta being mooted, but Partey is delighted to have him on board.

What has been said?

“It’s difficult when you play against him. I remember playing against him, he’s so intelligent, he is always quick on the ball, he doesn’t give you a chance to win the ball,” Partey has told Stadium Astro.

“It’s amazing to have him here. I hope he has a great season and he’s able to help us achieve what we want to achieve.”

What are the terms of Odegaard’s loan?

There is no obligation to buy included in the deal that has taken Odegaard onto Arsenal’s books.

As things stand, he will be due back in Madrid when the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close.

The Gunners may decide to explore the option of a permanent deal, though, as the general consensus is that long-term successors are required to fill the boots of Mesut Ozil.

A World Cup winner departed for Fenerbahce during the winter transfer window, bringing a long-running saga regarding his future to a close.

Odegaard is helping to fill that void, but has been restricted to two substitute appearances so far as Emile Smith Rowe occupies a No.10 role for Arteta’s side.

The bigger picture

Arsenal are being linked with a number of creative midfielders heading towards the summer.

Odegaard has put himself in the shop window by taking on a Premier League challenge, but there is no guarantee that he could be prised from Real’s clutches.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is considered by many to fit the mould at Emirates Stadium, while long-standing interest has been held in Lyon star Houssem Aouar – a man expected to make a big-money move away from the comforts of his native France at some stage in the near future.

