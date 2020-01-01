'We will give Nigerians the best' - Pinnick vows to appoint 'world-class coach' for Super Falcons

The Nigerian football body boss disclosed the federation is in the process of securing the services of a new coach for the team

Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has vowed to appoint a world-class coach for Nigeria's senior women's team in the coming weeks.

The Super Falcons are yet to have a substantive coach since the exit of Thomas Dennerby last September before they crashed out of the Olympic Games qualifiers a month later.

The NFF were bidding to host the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) in November this year, but amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, they put their bid on hold for the moment.

More teams

The Super Eagles were scheduled to face Niger or Togo in June to earn a qualification ticket for Awcon, but Caf has postponed these qualifiers.

Pinnick has now confirmed the process of recruiting a top tactician is ongoing while blaming the delays on the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

“We ought to have done this by now because like I said, it is out of our hands now," he said on Channels TV.



"We contracted PwC as a consultant to advertise and get us a world-class coach and they were in the process of doing that before the coronavirus started.

“We had given them a deadline. We wanted them to appoint a coach before the end of April, so that the coach could start work immediately.



“The good news is that we have a lot of coaches that have shown interest if I mention their names you will be shocked, but I won’t. We will give Nigerians the best."