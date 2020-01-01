‘Alli needs new challenge, Arsenal shouldn’t hesitate’ – Ex-Spurs star Bent hoping to see Mourinho outcast move on

The former Tottenham frontman, who is a Gunners supporter, believes an out-of-sorts England international should cross north London

Dele Alli needs to find a “new challenge” after slipping down the pecking order at , says Darren Bent, with the former Spurs striker of the opinion that should not hesitate if the opportunity to raid a north London rival presents itself.

Few have crossed that divide throughout the course of history, with only a few brave souls daring to tread such a path.

It has, however, been suggested that Arsenal should be in the running if their neighbours make the international midfielder available for transfer.

More teams

Alli would appear to be edging in that direction, with Jose Mourinho taking to freezing the 24-year-old out of his plans.

With game time in short supply and a dip in form having been endured prior to falling out of favour, Bent believes a man desperately searching for a spark should be considering a move elsewhere.

The former Spurs frontman told talkSPORT of Alli: “He’s been at Tottenham for a while now and I think he’s maybe a product of a process where he’s in at Spurs, they have got to the final, but other than that – there has been a couple of top-four finishes.

“I think every player comes to a point where they need a fresh challenge.

“For Dele Alli, Mourinho has come in, they have clashed and personally I think he’s thinking that he needs a new challenge. He deserves that.

“If I’m Dele Alli, he’s not going to be happy playing in games because they play in the week and if they get beat, that’s no more Carabao Cup.

“Are we saying we won’t see him in the Premier League again for weeks and weeks and weeks? He can’t wait until the .

“If I’m Tottenham and Dele Alli, I’m looking for an option to get out of there.”

Article continues below

Bent is not the first to suggest that Arsenal should be considering an approach for Alli, with Gunners great Ray Parlour having already sounded similar advice.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will be willing to explore that option, with a £50 million ($64m) price tag being mooted.

Arsenal fan Bent believes a deal would be a no-brainer for those at Emirates Stadium, adding when asked if he would push an agreement through: “100 per cent, I wouldn’t even hesitate.”