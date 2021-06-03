Allegri & Juventus staff meet for transfer market summit with Ronaldo's future top of the list

The returning Bianconeri boss has a number of issues to sort out at the Allianz Stadium ahead of the 2021-21 season

Goal can confirm that Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus staff met for a transfer market summit on Thursday, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the top of the list of topics.

Juve took the decision to sack Andrea Pirlo last week following the team's disappointing fourth-place finish in Serie A, with Inter bringing to an end their nine-year hold on the trophy.

Allegri, who previously served as head coach at the Allianz Stadium between 2014 and 2019, was swiftly drafted in as Pirlo's replacement, and has already started planning for his first year back in the dugout.

Will Ronaldo stay at Juve?

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin in recent months, with it suggested that the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

Goal has learned that Juve officials are convinced that the Portuguese is exploring his options ahead of the summer transfer window. Allegri is eager to resolve the situation as quickly as possible as he seeks to unify the squad ahead of next season, with Paulo Dybala's future also being factored into the equation.

The Argentine is also now into the final year of his contract, but Juve are determined to tie him down to fresh terms and are currently negotiating an extension with his agent. Allegri enjoyed a strong relationship with Dybala in his first spell at the club and is eager to see him step out of Ronaldo's shadow.

Allegri's transfer targets

Allegri is prioritising midfield reinforcements in the transfer window, and has given the green light for Juve to make an approach for Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Premier League after an impressive 2020-21 campaign at the Mapei Stadium, but the Bianconeri are set to formalise their interest in the coming weeks.

The possible return of Miralem Pjanic was also mooted at the meeting, with the Bosnian midfielder having endured a torrid time at Camp Nou since leaving Turin last summer.

Pjanic has always been a great admirer of Allegri and would welcome the chance to work with him again, but Juve will only consider a loan agreement at this stage.

The bigger picture

Allegri has delivered 11 trophies at Juve over the last decade, including five Serie A crowns and four Coppa Italia titles, and also managed to guide the club to two Champions League finals.

Article continues below

However, the Italian is inheriting a squad in far worse shape than when he left two years ago, meaning it could take time for him to bring them back up the same elite heights.

Juve have backed Allegri by giving him a four-year contract, though, and will likely be patient as he seeks to find a winning formula, particularly amid the financial constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further reading