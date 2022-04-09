All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Olympique Marseille keen on signing En-Nesyri

Marseille enter race for En-Nesyri

Marseille are considering a bid for Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to strengthen their squad for a possible Champions League campaign next season, according to Fichajes.

The Sevilla striker has already been linked to multiple clubs across Europe, after an impressive 2020/21 campaign, where he netted 18 La Liga goals.

Arsenal interested in Aston Villa defender Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has emerged on Mikel Arteta's radar as he seeks to bolster his options at the back for the 2022-23 season.

Konsa's agent is inviting all offers in the summer window and Arsenal appear to be at the front of the queue.

Atletico to make Kamara an offer

Boubacar Kamara is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and Atletico Madrid are poised to make him a tempting offer, according to MundoDeportivo.

Atletico Madrid believe that an annual salary offer of €4.5m, would be enough to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The French midfielder has reportedly turned down contract renewal offers from his current club, Marseille.

Salah offers cryptic contract update

Mohamed Salah says he has yet to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a contract extension.

The attacker claims that "there are many things people don't know" about the situation as speculation builds around his future at the club.

Read the full story on GOAL.

Rangers won't extend Diallo's loan from Man Utd

Rangers won't be extending Amad Diallo's loan from Manchester United this summer - according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old scored on his debut for the Scottish champions after arriving at Ibroz on loan in January.

However, Diallo has only played five times since, without adding to his goals tally, and Rangers are happy to send him back to United at the end of the season.

Article continues below

Arsenal set Pepe asking price

Arsenal have set their asking price for a club record signing Nicolas Pepe - according to Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old has struggled to live up to his £72 million ($94m) price tag since moving to Emirates Stadium from Lille in 2019 and the Gunners are ready to cut their losses.

Arsenal will invite any offers for Pepe in the summer and are prepared to let him go for as little as £25m ($33m), despite the fact he is still under contract until 2024.