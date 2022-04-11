All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Leicester City to hand Lookman permanent deal

Foxes keen on permanent Lookman deal

Leicester are keen to turn Ademola Lookman's loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal, according to Ekrem Konur.

The former Everton winger has impressed for the Foxes this season, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in 33 appearances.

The Nigeria international, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, joined Leipzig from the Toffees - initially on loan - in the summer of 2018.

Aston Villa target PSV's Madueke

Aston Villa have identified PSV winger Noni Madueke as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.

The Eredivisie club will let the Nigeria prospect leave if they receive an offer of €30 million (£25m/$33m) or more this summer.

Madueke has also been linked with a return to Tottenham, where he played at youth level, but Villa are hoping to win the race for his services.

Marseille enter race for En-Nesyri

Marseille are considering a bid for Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to strengthen their squad for a possible Champions League campaign next season, according to Fichajes.

The Sevilla striker has already been linked to multiple clubs across Europe, after an impressive 2020/21 campaign, where he netted 18 La Liga goals.

Arsenal interested in Aston Villa defender Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has emerged on Mikel Arteta's radar as he seeks to bolster his options at the back for the 2022-23 season.

Konsa's agent is inviting all offers in the summer window and Arsenal appear to be at the front of the queue.

Article continues below

Atletico to make Kamara an offer

Boubacar Kamara is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and Atletico Madrid are poised to make him a tempting offer, according to MundoDeportivo.

Atletico Madrid believe that an annual salary offer of €4.5m, would be enough to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The French midfielder has reportedly turned down contract renewal offers from his current club, Marseille.