Aliyu Zubairu wants Wikki Tourists players to remain focused

The Giant Elephant tactician has implored his players to ensure they remain very alert throughout the duration of their games

Wikki Tourists head coach, Aliyu Zubairu has charged his players to be alive to their responsibilities throughout the course of the game after they let in a late goal against Niger Tornadoes in a league tie on Sunday.

The Giant Elephants seemed to be coasting home to a routine home win against Ikon Allah Boys in their first game at their new home at the Pantami Stadium, but they allowed Ismaila Sarki seal the equaliser in the closing stages of the game.

While reviewing what they did right and wrong against Tornadoes, Zubairu explained that he was furious with his defenders for their loss of concentration in the final minute of the encounter.

“We were leading by two goals and just when it was time to end the game they allowed Tornadoes to score a goal because of loss of concentration at the time we should have tightened up everything at the back,” Zubairu told

“The fourth official signified four minutes of added time and it was at exactly the fourth minute that they scored their only goal. It was from a corner kick. I don’t maybe they thought the corner kick that was played was irrelevant and they allowed the corner kick to go into the net because of loss of concentration. If not that, we were a bit comfortable throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

Article continues below

“As at now, we have not been communicated otherwise. We don’t know if the game with Katsina United is going to hold or not. What I will tell my boys is that we learn every day and they can see that even until the last second of a match goals can still be scored and be conceded. I will tell them that they must be fully aware of what is happening around them throughout the course of the game. They must wait for the final whistle before celebrating or otherwise.

“I felt they were thinking the time was over when they were not the one with the official time. We are going to work on that to ensure that the team is fully focused from the start of the game until the end.”

Wikki Tourists will face Katsina United next on Wednesday in one of the Group A matches of the abridged NPFL league.