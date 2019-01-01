Alisson calls for focus from Brazil after nervy Copa America shoot-out success

The Selecao were worthy winners against Paraguay but cannot afford to rest on their laurels, according to their Liverpool goalkeeper

Star goalkeeper Alisson has urged to quickly turn their attention to the Copa America semi-finals following a "deserved" victory over on penalties in Alegre.

Brazil squeezed into the final four with a 4-3 shoot-out triumph after failing to make their chances count during a goalless 90 minutes.

's Alisson kept out the opening spot-kick from Gustavo Gomez and later watched as Derlis Gonzalez put his attempt the wrong side of the post.

The host nation will face rivals Argentina in a blockbuster semi-final tie if Lionel Messi's men overcome Venezuela on Friday.

"My team-mates did their part, which was the most important part," Alisson said after the match.

"We were very confident. The team deserved to win today. The result was a draw, but only one team wanted to play.

"Now we have to keep working, because one step is done and we have another ahead to our achieve our main objective, which is to be champions."

Roberto Firmino's failure to convert in the shoot-out enabled fellow forward Gabriel Jesus to grab a share of the headlines with the winner, the man making amends for his miss from the spot against during the group stage.

"I was confident. I hit it my own way and managed to score," Jesus said.

Article continues below

"In the previous game I got upset because I did not hit it my way. I think it was a little anxiety.

"I live to play football, to score goals and in the moment the anxiety disturbed me. Today, I hit it my way, calm, cold.

"I saw the goalkeeper moving to the left and just chipped it the other side."