Alisson backed by Reina to make Liverpool history after matching clean sheet record

The Brazil international is expected to secure a 21st shut out before the end of the season and set a new benchmark for goalkeepers at Anfield

Alisson is being backed by former goalkeeper Pepe Reina to make history at Anfield, with a 21st clean sheet in a single campaign now within the Brazilian’s reach.

Nobody in the Premier League era has secured that many shut outs for the Reds.

Reina managed 20 on two separate occasions during his time on Merseyside, in the 2005-06 and 2008-09 seasons.

That achievement has now been matched by the club’s current No. 1, with Alisson leading the charge for the 2018-19 Golden Glove.

He still has two outings to take in, against Newcastle and , and the £65 million ($85m) man is expected to set a new benchmark for keepers at Liverpool.

Reina, who is now on the books at side , told the Reds’ official website on Alisson: “I'm fancying him to do it.

“Although, he's played more games because I think I played 32 or 33 games to complete 20 clean sheets and he's played 36!

“But still it's a great achievement. I'm looking forward to [him breaking the record]. If it's Saturday against Newcastle, good. If it's the last game of the league, even better if that means Liverpool is the Premier League champion.

“It's the goalkeepers' union as we say. We have mutual respect for each other and I admire him because he's not just a goalkeeper, but a great goalkeeper in a club that I love.”

Former custodian Reina got a good look at Alisson during the South American’s time at and admits to being impressed by what he saw from the 26-year-old.

The Spanish shot-stopper added: “I think he's up there with the best in this moment.

“I think he's a very good 'keeper and he managed to dominate the different areas of the goalkeeping role.

“The numbers are there, the performances are there and he's proved himself in his first season in . It is not easy to be one of the best from the beginning.

“It's a mix of things - he's quick, he's strong, he has the ability to dominate the game with his vision.

“The defence, I think, they feel that he's a big figure behind them.”

Liverpool boast the Premier League’s meanest defence this season but are still relying on a favour from others as they endeavour to pip to the title and claim a first top-flight crown in 29 years.