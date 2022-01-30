Ali Musrati opens season account as SC Braga breeze past Moreirense

Ali Musrati scored his first league goal in the 2021-22 campaign as SC Braga defeated Moreirense 2-0 in Sunday’s Portuguese top-flight encounter.

The 25-year-old completed an impressive outing for the hosts at the Estadio Municipal de Braga by scoring first for the Archbishops.

Fuelled by their 2-1 away win at Sporting Lisbon, Braga went into the match with the aim of extending their impressive streak against the Green and Whites – who held Benfica to a 1-1 draw their last time out.

The game got off to a flying start with both teams coming close to opening scoring, but that did not happen as both goalkeepers put up an impressive showing.

Despite boasting the highest percentage of possession, Carlos Carvalhal’s men still struggled in front of goal as the first half ended without scoring.

In the second half, they stepped up their game as Yan Couto, Vitinha and Abel Ruiz were thrown into the fray.

Those changes paid up in the 48th minute as Musrati was in the right place to beat goalkeeper Mateus Pasinato.

Moreirense almost levelled matters but a dangerous shot from Andre Luis was cleared by Bruno Rodrigues.

Ten minutes after the hour mark, Joao Pinheiro awarded the home team a penalty after Artur Jorge handled the ball in his own area.

Captain Ricardo Horta stepped up to take the kick and he expertly beat Pasinato.

That goal killed the Green and Whites' morale as they suffered their 10th defeat of the current season.

Libya international Musrati was in action from start to finish while Guinea Bissau’s Roger Fernandes was an unused substitute.

On the other hand, Guinea’s Ibrahima Camara was handed a starter’s role by Moreirense but he was subbed off for Rodrigo Conceicao with eight minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, Guinea Bissau's Sori Mane was introduced for Fabio Pacheo in the 63rd minute.

Thanks to this result, Braga climbed to fourth on the log having accrued 38 points from 20 matches, while Moreirense are 17th on the other hand with 16 points from the same number of matches.

Musrati would be aiming to continue with this newfound form when his side takes on Vitoria Guimaraes in their next outing.