Algeria winger Mahrez reveals why he extended Manchester City stay

The 31-year-old Atlas Lion explains the main reason that convinced him to extend his stay with the Citizens ahead of the new season

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has explained the reason he extended his stay with the Premier League champions.

The 31-year-old Algeria international will remain at the Citizens until 2025 after he added another two years to his current deal.

“To win again. All the time. That’s the only thing that drives us, to win again,” Mahrez told the club's official website when asked why he decided to increase his time at the Etihad Stadium.

“Win everything we can. Win the first game and then the second and the third and keep going and at the end we will see what we can achieve. We are big and our mentality even in training is that we want to win. I want to win.

“That is part of my character and my personality, but I think all the players who arrive here and get to know the team and get to know the club and get to know the manager, we have no choice other than winning.”

Mahrez, who joined Man City from Leicester City in 2018, further discussed how he has improved under manager Pep Guardiola.

“I have improved a lot under him. Everyone is happy,” Mahrez continued. “I hope we are going to achieve more things during this season and all the years to come.

“I play differently than I did at Leicester where I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just playing and doing my own thing. At City, with my age and the way we play it is so different. It is just different games, but the basis is the same.

"You always need competition to push you. I see the competition as a good thing. I have always had competition wherever I was but here the competition is higher, and it has made me a better player.”

On his feelings after Man City signed Norway forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Mahrez said: “I think he is a very good signing for us.

“He is a good striker who can score goals, different from the strikers we had in the past but a very good addition to the team and I hope he is going to improve the level of the team and help us to win things.

Article continues below

“I saw him in Mykonos two years ago and he said to me that he really wanted to come, and I said, ‘yeah, you should because it’s the best club’ and a year later he is here!”

Apart from Haaland, Man City have also signed Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega Moreno.