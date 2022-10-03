Algeria to rival Nigeria and Benin for Afcon 2025 hosting rights

Algeria are keen on challenging Nigeria for the hosting rights of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after Guinea was stripped by Caf.

Guinea will not host the tournament

Caf re-opened the bidding process

Algeria set to rival Nigeria

WHAT HAPPENED? The North Africans have expressed their desire to host the biennial African showpiece following the disqualification of Guinea. During his visit to Conakry, Caf president Patrice Motsepe disclosed that the West Africans will no longer host the competition, citing that the poor state of their infrastructure and facilities is not ready to host a world-class competition.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports, Abderrazak Sebgag told News Agency: “It’s time for Algeria to organise major events. We are going to present a good file to organise the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.”

In the same vein, Algeria Football Federation boss Zefizef Djahid was quoted by Kingfut: “Algeria has all the capabilities to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should the North Africans go on as planned, that will see them rival Nigeria for the hosting rights. Former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick revealed in July that the country and Benin Republic are likely to co-host the competition, stating that Caf would revoke Guinea’s rights.

He told the media: “We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic. The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding. It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to the hosting of such competitions. There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from Caf.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:



BackpagePix.

Getty

BackpagePix



DID YOU KNOW? Algeria last hosted Afcon in 1990. There the Desert Foxes beat Nigeria in the final at Stade 5 Juillet 1962, Algiers.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALGERIA? The North Africans would be hoping to be counted worthy by the Confederation of African Football in the coming months.