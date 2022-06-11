Algeria captain Mahrez leads tributes for Benhammouda after tragic accident

The Man City forward was among the Desert Foxes stars who mourned the death of the young midfielder following a car crash

Riyad Mahrez has led tributes for departed Algerian attacking midfielder Billel Benhammouda who passed away following a road accident on Friday.

The USM Alger star was returning home after featuring in Algeria’s friendly match with the Democratic Republic of Congo which the North Africans won 3-0 on Thursday when he met his untimely death.

His death has left the football fraternity in Algeria and Africa shocked and Mahrez was among a host of Algeria players who paid tribute to their departed teammate.

لا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله ٫ الله أكبر صديقي بلال بن حمودة لاعب المنتخب الوطني المحلي في ذمة الله ٫ الله يرحمك خويا pic.twitter.com/pySV4yKcRy — Belaili Mohamed Youcef (@BelailiYoucef31) June 10, 2022

الله أكبر إنا لله و إنا إليه راجعون صديقي بلال بن حمودة لاعب إتحاد العاصمة و المنتخب الجزائري المحلي في ذمة الله pic.twitter.com/5rHwKlxb09 — Bedrane Abdelkader (@BedraneKader) June 10, 2022

Fans on social media also expressed their shock at the demise of the Algerian star.

Algeria 🇩🇿 and USM Alger attacking midfielder Billel Benhammouda has died after he was involved in a fatal car accident today.



The 24-year-old was one of the scorers for Algeria in a friendly match against DR Congo yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9GDIBcrnik — Adansi Bonna Frederick (@adansi_bonna) June 11, 2022

Meia-atacante Billel Benhammouda morreu em um acidente de carro aos 24 anos. Ontem ele havia feito o segundo gol da vitória da seleção da Argélia contra a República Democrática do Congo, em amistoso. pic.twitter.com/EckY67yjFo — João Renato Alves (@jrenato83) June 10, 2022

The Algerian Football Federation and Benhammouda’s club USM Alger had confirmed his death on Friday.

“USM Alger extends its sincere condolences to the Ben Hamouda family following the tragic death of their son Billel," and is praying to "Allah Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy, place him in paradise, and grant his family patience and solace,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

Benhammouda was with a friend in the car on his way to his home in the city of Hajout, about 70 km from the “July 5” stadium in Algiers when the accident happened.

The 24-year-old had scored the second goal in the 3-0 win over DRC from the penalty spot as Ridah Bensayah and Nadir Benbouali added the other two.

Benhammouda, who started his career with USMM Hadjout and USM Algiers junior side, had earned just six caps for the Desert Foxes while scoring two goals and was set to represent his country in the African Nations Championships (Chan) which will take place in Morocco in January 2023.

Benhammouda's saying his son "had just been granted a visa, that he was going to leave USM Alger and join a club in Europe next season."